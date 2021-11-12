Finding her next big role was no sweat for Lady Gaga.

Appearing this week on “The Graham Norton Show”, the singer-actress was asked whether she felt any pressure to live up to the success of “A Star Is Born” in choosing her followup film.

“I didn’t feel the pressure at all. I only work on things I believe in,” she said.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Thinks There’s Too Much Focus On Her ‘House Of Gucci’ Accent

That work is the film “House of Gucci”, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

“I read the script and thought it really fascinating and interesting, and then I met Ridley Scott and I was so excited to work with [co-star] Adam [Driver],” Gaga said.

The film also stars a number of other big-name actors, including the legendary Al Pacino.

“It was terrifying, exciting, amazing, it’s Al Pacino! He entirely transformed the landscape of acting in cinema and I have admired him for a long time,” she said.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Says Her Dress At Joe Biden’s Inauguration Was ‘Bulletproof’

Another aspect of the role was getting the Italian accent down, which took some work for Gaga.

“I started in the voice six months before we started shooting and I stayed in it for the whole of filming, which I am sure was super annoying for Adam,” Gaga said. “For me I thought it was harder to go in and out, so I stayed in character.”