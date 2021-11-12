Adele is already serving major feels in a sneak peek at her upcoming Global special “Adele One Night Only.”

In an exclusive clip on “CBS Mornings”, the singer-songwriter discusses the “brutally honest” lyrics to her new song “Hold On” with Oprah Winfrey.

The song features such lyrics as “I’m such a mess. The harder I try, I regress,” and “Every day feels like the road I’m on might just open up and swallow me whole.” Oprah asks Adele what she was holding on to when she was at her “lowest point.”

“My friends. My friends always would say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like the lyrics in the verse,” says Adele.

She talks about the “exhausting” process of trying to keep faith while “struggling” with divorce, motherhood, and her career.

EXCLUSIVE: In an exclusive clip from their wide-ranging interview, @Oprah asks @Adele about the “brutally honest” lyrics on her new song, “Hold On.” Adele told Oprah that her friends would tell her to “hold on” whenever she was “struggling.” pic.twitter.com/5BlG2ctZzF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 12, 2021

Oprah says the new album 30 is more than just a divorce album, describing “Hold On” as an “anthem throughout the world for anybody struggling with anything.”

Here’s another look at what else to expect from the Grammy-winning superstar’s upcoming two-hour special.

The special “Adele One Night Only” airs Sunday at 8:30 p.m on Global.

