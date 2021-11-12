The second part of Kanye West’s tell-all interview with Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs”, which is a Black Effect Network podcast, aired Thursday.

The rapper spoke to hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about Dave Chappelle and cancel culture.

He shared, “Man, if they don’t get the f**k up outta here, bro. Cancel what? What we cancellin’ out here? Man, enough of this s**t already, boy! Y’all just wait until someone ain’t affecting the stock and you just take them out one by one to impose fear on anybody with freedom of thought,” Fader reported.

West, who is now legally known as Ye, continued: “I smack the s**t out you when I see—don’t tell me what the f**k to do ever in your life, boy. This our culture now. It’s up. You can’t cancel none of us.”

Chappelle has been facing backlash recently over some comments he made about the transgender community in his latest Netflix standup special, “The Closer”.

West, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, also spoke about mental health.

“We all are on the spectrum somewhere,” he said, according to NME. “Just only [some] of us went to the hospital or have been diagnosed [with a disorder, or prescribed] medication”.

West went on, “There’s a lot of people who will say, ‘I don’t believe that you are actually bipolar.’ And any time somebody wants to say that I’m wrong about something, hide the truth [or] lie, they say, ‘Ye’s crazy.’ It’s just the ultimate final cut-off to not have to listen.”

He insisted calling people “crazy” was used to shut down potentially difficult conversations, with him likening “a phobia of things with mental health” to racism, sexism and homophobia.

West said people would say to him, “You crazy,” before adding: “Okay, I’m crazy, but what y’all gonna do about it? All this s**t over with now.”

He shared: “Y’all not gonna diminish what I’m doing and what God is doing with me in the future by trying to cut my legs off or cut my influence off by calling me crazy.

“That don’t work. You’re not gonna say anything like, ‘You need your meds, you’re not in your best mental state right now.’ No, I know what’s going on, and I’m not having it. I’m Buffalo Bill – I’m one of them characters from the movie! You know back, in the days – think about ‘There Will Be Blood’, man, they weren’t having it.

“I’m not having none of it, from nobody, ever, period, on my life, bro, on my mama, on God – I’m not having nothing. Period. This the truth. We’re gonna have to deal with the truth because we can’t build communities off of lies. We got to build communities off of a foundation. We build our foundation on a truth. Only the truth will set us free.”