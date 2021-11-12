Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston in "The Object Of My Affection"

Jennifer Aniston is proud of Paul Rudd.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the “Morning Show” star reacted to Rudd being named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” this week.

“This makes me happy,” she wrote, alongside video of Rudd in his People photoshoot. “We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!”

Aniston also posted a photo from their 1998 film “The Object of My Affection”, in which she plays a woman who falls in love with her gay best friend, played by Rudd.

“You don’t age, which is weird,” she wrote in the photo caption. “But we still love you.”

Rudd and Aniston reunited when he appeared in the final two seasons of “Friends” as Phoebe’s husband, and in 2012 when they co-starred in the comedy “Wanderlust”.

Since being named “Sexiest Man Alive”, Rudd has received shout-outs from a number of celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, who joked that “this opportunity will be wasted on [Rudd], like so many before him.”