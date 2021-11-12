Click to share this via email

Cardi B is a huge Halle Berry fan.

The rapper reminisced about meeting the actress on Twitter Thursday, gushing that her skin was “so soft” she “wanted to bite her shoulder.”

Sooo guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.BRUISED project comes out Nov19th. https://t.co/XFSFYiFrO8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 11, 2021

Cardi recently co-executive-produced the soundtrack for Berry’s upcoming film “Bruised”, which premieres on Netflix November 19.

The singer was responding to Berry sharing a video in which the pair asked each other questions on some “spicy topics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Cardi isn’t afraid to share her fangirling moments on social media, with her squealing when she met Robert Pattinson.

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

She’s also been open about her love for “You” and “Gossip Girl” star Penn Badgley.