Cardi B is a huge Halle Berry fan.
The rapper reminisced about meeting the actress on Twitter Thursday, gushing that her skin was “so soft” she “wanted to bite her shoulder.”
Sooo guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.BRUISED project comes out Nov19th. https://t.co/XFSFYiFrO8
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 11, 2021
Cardi recently co-executive-produced the soundtrack for Berry’s upcoming film “Bruised”, which premieres on Netflix November 19.
The singer was responding to Berry sharing a video in which the pair asked each other questions on some “spicy topics.”
Cardi isn’t afraid to share her fangirling moments on social media, with her squealing when she met Robert Pattinson.
Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021
She’s also been open about her love for “You” and “Gossip Girl” star Penn Badgley.