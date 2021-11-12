Click to share this via email

Kesha is at one with nature.

The singer stripped for a snap while hanging from the side of a tree, then shared the photo on Instagram Wednesday.

Kesha covered her modesty with a piece of white and purple fabric, joking about not being “extra” in the caption.

The singer has been soaking up the sun in Hawaii recently but it’s not known where the tree photo was taken.

Kesha’s latest post comes after she broke down the proper way to pronounce her name earlier this year.

“My name is Kesha. Keh-sha,” she insisted in a TikTok video. “Not Kee-Sha. Not Ketchup. Kesha.”