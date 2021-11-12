Click to share this via email

“They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises.”

After more than 10 years, and much hype, the first teaser for the “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That” has finally arrived.

On Friday, HBO debuted the short teaser, which features Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, re-introducing everyone to the characters and city everyone remembers in her classic voice-over narration.

The teaser for the 10-part series includes returning stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis, and Chris Noth, as well as newcomers Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and more.

Missing is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series.

“And Just Like That” premieres Dec. 9.