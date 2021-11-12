Jenna Rink is officially 30, flirty and thriving. On Thursday, Christa B. Allen, who played the teenage version of Jennifer Garner‘s character in “13 Going on 30”, celebrated her own 30th birthday.

Garner made sure to send her pretend teenage self some birthday love, leaving well wishes on one of Allen’s posts, and sharing an Instagram Story, too.

“Look who’s 30! The OG Jenna Rink!” Garner wrote on Instagram, alongside an old video Allen posted as a nod to the 2004 flick. “Happy birthday, @christaallen!”

Garner’s birthday wishes came as Allen rang in a new decade in a sparkly gold gown, and had dinner at Shoku in Los Angeles with her loved ones.

Leading up to the milestone birthday, Allen, who frequently references the movie on TikTok, released a five-part video series in which her own 13-year-old self comes to visit her to offer her wisdom.

“Lots of people didn’t make a movie telling a bunch of young girls that their only two choices in life are to be wildly successful and alone, or to get married, have kids, and decorate some cheesy house,” the teen version of Allen tells her in one of the videos. “I’m just saying, it’s all based on some lie that women can’t have it all, but what is all and who made that list? Look, not everything’s just going to magically fall into place the second you turn 30. [It will] when you realize you’ve already met the love of your life. You.”

On Twitter, Allen opened up about the project. “When I started my TikTok journey two years ago, I had no idea how much people would love ’13 Going on 30′ content,” she wrote. “After several videos went viral, fans were asking for a sequel by the hundreds. This short series ‘Vienna’ is less of a sequel, more of a response- I hope you love it!”

