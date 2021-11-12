Adam Driver isn’t a fan of Comic-Con.

The actor, who has been promoting his latest movie “House of Gucci”, chats with Graham Norton alongside his co-star Lady Gaga on Friday’s show.

Revealing he was not enamoured by Comic-Con, Driver admits, “I didn’t like it. I didn’t know the rules. I couldn’t go out for a coffee without a mask in case I was recognized and when I opened my window there was a band playing the ‘Star Wars’ theme on repeat.

“It was scary. And there are 2,000 people who are very devoted – there is a lot of energy. I saw what it was, and I am not anxious to go again.”

Driver goes on to talk about how he became an actor, telling Norton and fellow guests Josh Gad and Nadiya Hussain: “I tried to get into Julliard but didn’t so drove all the way to California to be an actor but that didn’t work out. I wasted all my money fixing my car.

“I was there 48 hours and had just enough gas money to get back to Indiana. I had made such a fuss about leaving and there I was back again! That’s when I joined the military. After that it was very clear that Juliard wasn’t that inaccessible, and I got in.”

Gad interjects, “I failed my audition for Julliard. It was horrible. I did my modern monologue and there was no response.

“Then I did my Shakespeare monologue and completely forgot all the lines and what I learned is that you don’t improv Shakespeare!”