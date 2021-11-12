The mother of the boy who inspired Taylor Swift’s “Ronan” reacts to the new music video for the track.

Swift’s version of her Red album includes the song “Ronan” about a boy who died of cancer days before his fourth birthday. On Friday the singer released a new lyric video for the track featuring family photos and video of Ronan, including a clip of him saying “I love you.”

His mother Maya Thompson provided all the material and reacted to the emotional video on Twitter.

“This is how I’ll be all day. I just listened AND watched Ronan, Taylor’s version,” Maya writes as she shares a teary-eyed selfie. “It is beyond perfection and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Finally, she offers her gratitude to Swift for the tribute, “@taylorswift13 You are one of the greatest loves of my life. TY for loving him.”

The new lyric video includes a mention of the charitable organization created in Ronan’s name, “For more information on pediatric cancer, please visit the Ronan Thompson Foundation.”

“Ronan” was originally a single release that Swift performed at the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2012. The song includes quotes from Maya’s blog and credits Maya as a co-writer on the track.