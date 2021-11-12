Busy Philipps did not hold back as she discussed the controversy surrounding Chris Pratt and the recent Instagram post he shared about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Philipps spoke about Pratt as she chatted to her creative partner Caissie St. Onge, with the pair reading out the actor’s post, which has been heavily criticized.

Fans pointed out that he mentioned his “gorgeous healthy daughter,” Lyla, 1, but didn’t mention his son, Jack, 9, who suffers from numerous health issues. He shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

On the latest episode of her podcast, “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best”, Philipps pointed out that she knew Pratt and she went on vacation with him and Faris when they were expecting Jack.

She shared, “I knew him in the before times, I don’t know him now. Holy s**t! Either like you’re the dumbest mothef**ker on Earth, or you’re a real righteous a**hole.”

As St. Onge questioned whether Pratt wasn’t “a smart person when [they] hung out before,” Philipps replied: “Real talk. I don’t know. He drank a lot.”

However, she insisted that Pratt was “super nice” and “funny,” claiming he was a “doomsday prepper” at the time.

Philipps said the tribute felt “so f**king weird” to her and she didn’t “understand any of it.”

She told her listeners, “My ladies… you’re probably not the type of lady that will laugh enthusiastically if you’re with a man and he starts to make very tired gender jokes about responsibilities and duties and even like, the f**king tired bit that he’s doing which is, ‘She runs the show I occasionally open a bag of pickles.'”

“That’s how f**king dumb what he said is,” she went on. “You are a Marvel superhero. You made $480 million last year. You work non-stop. You don’t just open a f**king jar of pickles, you motherf**ker… I hate it so much.”

The actress called Pratt’s wording an example of men “acknowledging their power” and “patronizing their spouse.”

Philipps continued, “What she does in their household is probably a lot. She probably does a lot of the domestic labour. They have a kid and whatever.

“That is actually legitimately a lot of f**king work. But by the way he’s talking about himself, putting himself in it, in the centre of it, it makes it seem like it’s bulls**t.”

Philipps blasted, “He has possessions, and she is one of them.”