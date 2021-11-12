Michael Strahan is marking a big milestone as a father now that his oldest child, daughter Tanita, has celebrated her 30th birthday.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the father of four took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photos of his daughter, first as an infant and then as the woman she is today.

“On the left, you were the first person I celebrated being drafted with. On the right, you are looking absolutely beautiful celebrating your 30th bday yesterday!” the former NFL great wrote in the caption.

“Tanita, you gave me the greatest gift in life… being a father!” he added. “May all your dreams continue to come true. I love you and am so proud of you. Keep using your creativity to bring joy to the world.”

The following day, the “Good Morning America” host continued to pay tribute to his daughter, an artist, by promoting her artwork to his 1.4 million Instagram followers.

“Check out my daughter @tanitaa.st incredible gallery! She definitely got the artistic talent from her momma. Lol. Another happy 30th bday baby!❤️,” he wrote, adding a link to her online gallery.

