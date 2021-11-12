Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian surprised wedding guests by showing up to Paris Hilton’s lavish wedding ceremony.

Paris Hilton hosted a star-studded wedding celebration on Thursday as she married business mogul Carter Reum.

While the guest list was lavish, invitees were surprised when Kardashian showed up 20 minutes before the nuptials. Guests were seated an hour before the proceedings, so Kardashian’s appearance was unexpected.

Kardashian brought her model friend Kimora Lee Simmons as a plus one.

According to DailyMail, the two entered via a secret entrance.

The two arrived fashionably late in matching, striking, black gowns. Kardashian’s gown was form-fitting with bold cut-outs in front and a tightly-bound braid down her back. Simmons made an equally bold statement in a high-slit dress and bouncy curls.

The guest list included the likes of Bebe Rexha, Robin Antin, Derek Blasberg, Laura Kim, Nicole Williams and performances by Demi Lovato and Kim Petras.

“The reception was everything I wanted… chic, cute and fun..” Hilton writes of the ceremony in a blog post on her website. “I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating.”

According to guests, Hilton changed dresses several times throughout the night.

She spent the night before the wedding day recording a podcast episode with Reum talking through wedding jitters.