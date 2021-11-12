Chris Hemsworth is on a quest to turn back the clock in a new trailer for his upcoming National Geographic series “Limitless”, set to air on Disney+.

In the series, Hemsworth trains for six extraordinary challenges, demonstrating how to fight aging at every stage of life, in the process showing viewers how to live healthier, smarter and longer lives.

Each of the series’ six episodes will tackle a different way that humans can live better for longer: regenerating damage, maximizing strength, building resilience, shocking the body, supercharging memory and confronting mortality.

Hemsworth will meet leading longevity scientists who believe the key to staying youthful lies in reversing the aging process before it takes hold, while the “Thor” star faces his own mortality by testing methods to extend his own life via challenges designed to stretch his physical and mental abilities.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” said Hemsworth in a statement. “We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck.”

Look for “Limitless” to debut sometime in 2022.