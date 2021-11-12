Click to share this via email

Meadow Walker is happy and healthy.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old daughter of late “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker revealed in an Instagram post that she had a tumour.

“2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way,” she wrote. “Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful.”

In the photo, Meadow is seen giving a thumbs up in a medical centre. She is also seen wearing a hair cover and fiducials on her forehead, which are placed before an MRI to help create a 3-D brain scan.

The fiducials are also used during brain surges to help guide surgeons.

In the comments on the post, followers sent their best wishes, including supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, who wrote, “Beyond blessed. LOVED.”

Meadow responded, “love you❤️.”