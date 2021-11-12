Click to share this via email

Little Mix is back and better than ever.

On Friday, the girl band released their greatest hits album Between Us along with five unheard songs, which includes their new single “No”.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also released a corresponding video for the electro-pop banger, which sees the girls standing their ground and finally saying “no” in a relationship.

In a press release, Pinnock reveals that the band knew this track “had to be a single.”

“It feels like a classic Little Mix track, but also fresh and new at the same time,” she said.

“The writing session was with Kamille, MNEK and Tre, and as always it had a really good energy. We had a good old catch-up and got to write a bop!” Thirlwall added.

Continued Edwards: “After 10 years we still love getting in the booth and being creative, especially when you’re recording a song you’re excited about.”

