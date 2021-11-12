The first teaser for Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series dropped Friday and we need more answers, specifically, “When will the series be released?”

The superhero series based on the Marvel Comics character will stream on Disney+, but a release date has yet to be announced. The teaser says “streaming soon” but how soon is soon?

“Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine suffering from dissociative identity disorder. He then becomes the channel for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, giving him a new identity: the vigilante Moon Knight.

In the teaser clip, a voice with a British accent is heard saying, “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.” Then Moon Knight appears leaping from one building to another while another voice in a low growl says, “The voice in your head? It devours you.” The face of the voices are not revealed but they could very well both be Isaac.

Watch the teaser below.

The first teaser for Marvel Studios’ ‘MOON KNIGHT’. pic.twitter.com/eWUK3HopET — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2021

“Moon Knight” is the latest addition to the MCU series roster. “Hawkeye” debuts Nov. 24, “Loki” is renewed for a second season, and Marvel is working on a “WandaVision” spinoff built around Kathryn Hahn’s character, sorceress Agatha Harkness.

In addition, on Friday Nov. 12 — a.k.a Disney+ Day — the streaming service also shared first glances at “Ms. Marvel” and “She-Hulk,” in addition to announcing some other new series.

