There has been a wealth of news emanating from a galaxy far, far away on Friday, Nov. 12, given that it’s Disney+ Day, when the streamer drops all manner of trailers, announcements and assorted reveals about upcoming Disney+ programming from the world of “Star Wars”.

Among the footage to emerge has been a brief teaser about “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the upcoming “Star Wars” series for Disney+ in which Ewan McGregor will reprise the iconic Jedi knight in his own series, set just after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”.

In the new promo, McGregor discusses stepping back into the role while Hayden Christensen (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) is seen practicing light-saber choreography.

“Have another swing at each other, might be quite satisfying for everybody,” says McGregor of the inevitable battle between the characters.

“There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” adds McGregor. “The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?”

New look at Star Wars #Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. #DisneyPlusDay The series will premiere to #DisneyPlus in 2022. Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/a78fvBVJQY — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 12, 2021

In addition, series exec producer/director Deborah Chow offers a brief hint at the series’ premise. “This is a quite a dark time we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi; it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there,” she explains, alongside footage of McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi delivering infant Luke Skywalker to his uncle and aunt on Tatooine.

“That’s a starting place for our story,” adds Chow, “the interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

A premiere date for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” hasn’t yet been set.