“The View” guest host Ana Navarro is remaining within the Republican party — even if she’s become one of its loudest critics.

“Yes, I’m still in that party. I’m not going to let a guy who was a Democrat, an Independent — who became a Republican just a few years ago — kick me out,” Navarro said of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The comment came during a panel discussion of Trump’s responses in an interview with Jonathan Karl for his book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

In a bombshell piece of audio released on Thursday, Trump offered a shocking response when Karl asked the former president about rioters at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”

READ MORE: Debbie Matenopoulos Complains That Ana Navarro Was ‘Not Nice To Me’ During ‘View’ Appearance

“Well, the people were very angry. It’s common sense,” said Trump of his vice president. “It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? How can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?”

Navarro harshly critiqued Trump’s response.

“It drives me crazy to hear members of the Republican party, of my party, say we have to move on,” Navarro said. “No, we’re not moving on until we find out everything that happened!”

Navarro later clarified her position as a critic within the party. “I like the idea that I can be inside the tent and calling out the people who are unprincipled and who have sold out their values,” she said. “I’m not going anywhere. Like it or not.”

READ MORE: Twitter Praises Ana Navarro’s Reaction To Barbara Corcoran Body-Shaming Whoopi Goldberg Live On ‘The View’

Navarro’s frequent criticism of the ex-president has made her the target of Donald Trump Jr.

When Navarro was diagnosed with a false positive for COVID-19 in September, Trump Jr. tweeted: “Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity.”

Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2021

READ MORE: Ana Navarro And Sunny Hostin Return To ‘The View’ And Open Up About False Positive COVID-19 Test

She shot back on an episode of “The View” with: “First of all, I mean, I know that when you are a dimwit, with no skill, or talent or significant accomplishments, living off your father’s fame and name and fortune. You’ve got to draw attention to yourself. But baby if you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October, when your elderly obese father had it.”