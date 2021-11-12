Director David Fincher’s 2010 film “The Social Network” told the story of young Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) as he created and launched Facebook.

Given what we’ve since learned about the social media platform’s algorithms spreading lies and disinformation to gullible users, is there an opportunity for a sequel?

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for “The Social Network” believes there is, and discussed what a sequel might look like in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Well, I don’t want to make news here. I think what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling, and there is a way to tell it as a follow up to ‘The Social Network,’ and that’s as much as I know.”

In fact, Sorkin revealed he “actually had a phone call about that very subject” on the morning of the interview.

As for whether he’d be onboard to write the screenplay with Fincher directing, he said, “I am not done wanting to work with great directors, and Fincher would certainly be on the top of that list.”