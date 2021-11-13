Bella Hadid parties glamorously this holiday season with celebrity friends in the new Michael Kors holiday campaign.

The campaign video features Hadid enjoying first-class plane rides and rooftop soirees with beauty influencer Bretman Rock, makeup mogul Lori Harvey and fashion influencer Tina Leung. They stylishly make their way to New York City in time to ring in the New Year while sporting the newest Michael Kors fashion line.

READ MORE: Michael Kors Introduces The MMK x 007 Capsule Campaign Starring Bella Hadid, Cindy Bruna

Photo: Michael Kors

Photo: Michael Kors

This marks the first time Michael Kors has featured beauty and fashion influencers in one of the designer’s campaigns.

“We realize today that communication is driven through more channels and influencers are a great gateway for that. It’s an authentic way to communicate with fans.” Kors said in a statement.

The video was shot on location at the TWA Hotel at the JFK airport and The Skylark rooftop lounge.

READ MORE: Naomie Harris Stars In Michael Kors Collection’s 007 Collab Ahead Of ‘No Time To Die’ Release

Photo: Michael Kors

“This holiday season, we really wanted to capture the heart of the holidays: traveling to celebrate with the loved ones we’ve missed so much,” added Kors on the inspiration behind the campaign. “And what better way to do that than by sharing luxurious gifts and hitting the town, looking fabulous while you’re on the go? We all deserve a little extra joy, love and glamour this season.”

READ MORE: Bella Hadid Stuns In Michael Kors Spring 2021 Ad Campaign

The campaign launched on Nov. 9 with print and digital ads worldwide.