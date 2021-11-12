After 13 years, Britney Spears is now legally in charge of her own affairs.

As CNN reports, on Friday afternoon Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny made it official by terminating the singer’s court-ordered conservatorship, which was instituted in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Penny in her ruling, as reported by the New York Times.

READ MORE: Britney Spears And Fiancé Sam Asghari Wear Free Britney T-Shirts Ahead Of Her Court Hearing

During those years, the “Toxic” singer’s father oversaw her estate, estimated at $60 million, controlling her finances and, she alleged, all aspects of her personal life.

In recent months, Spears has been increasingly vocal in her opposition to the arrangement, describing the situation as “abusive” in an impassioned speech she made in court during a June hearing, detailing the intense restrictions that were placed on her.

Moments after the judge made her ruling, Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, took to social media to express his elation by sharing one single word in an Instagram post.

Asghari’s post was followed by a tweet from Spears herself, who admitted, “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, shared his thoughts on the ruling with ET.

“What’s next for Britney — and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade — is up to one person: Britney, ” said Rosengart.

“I will say that Britney has been put into a position, through our collaboration and the work of our law firm, to succeed. We have a safety net in place for Britney, both on the personal side and on the financial side, as those of you who were in court understand,” he continued.

“But Britney as of today is a free woman, and she’s an independent woman, and the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney,” he added.

"What's next for Britney… is up to one person: Britney." Matthew Rosengart celebrates Britney Spears officially being free from her conservatorship after 13 years. pic.twitter.com/sBnHFij2Cf — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 12, 2021

Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, also responded to the news on social media by sharing a Bible quote on Instagram Stories, referencing freedom.

Lynne Spears/Instagram

Meanwhile, here’s how other celebrities have been responding to the news on social media.

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

Playing Britney All Day today. #FreeBritney — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

🎉 I will see you all at @DOCNYCfest tonight. However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears. 🎉 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 12, 2021

Amen and sending you love and light for a new chapter of creativity on your terms. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 12, 2021

Britney: FREE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021