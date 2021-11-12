After 13 years, Britney Spears is now legally in charge of her own affairs.

As CNN reports, on Friday afternoon Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny made it official by terminating the singer’s court-ordered conservatorship, which was instituted in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Penny in her ruling, as reported by the New York Times.

During those years, the “Toxic” singer’s father oversaw her estate, estimated at $60 million, controlling her finances and, she alleged, all aspects of her personal life.

In recent months, Spears has been increasingly vocal in her opposition to the arrangement, describing the situation as “abusive” in an impassioned speech she made in court during a June hearing, detailing the intense restrictions that were placed on her.

Moments after the judge made her ruling, Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, took to social media to express his elation by sharing one single word in an Instagram post.

Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, also responded to the news on social media by sharing a Bible quote on Instagram Stories, referencing freedom.

Lynne Spears/Instagram

Meanwhile, here’s how other celebrities have been responding to the news on social media.

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021