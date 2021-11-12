Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alicia Silverstone shared a hilarious TikTok meme in celebration of Paul Rudd being named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

The video shows a clip from the 1995 film “Clueless”, when her character Cher realizes she’s in love with Paul Rudd’s character, Josh. The caption on the video reads: “POV: Cher Finds Out People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021” as Rudd’s People cover issue floats into the screen.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Jokes That ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive’ Honour ‘Will Be Wasted On’ Paul Rudd

Silverstone comments, “I mean… Cher’s been saying he is a kind of a Baldwin since 1995😋😂😘#Clueless #PaulRudd” — referencing a quote from Cher in the movie.

Another co-star of Rudd’s, Jennifer Aniston, also congratulated him saying, “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Paul Rudd Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’: ‘You Don’t Age, Which Is Weird’

Rudd was named People magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive; a title which is passed down each year to a different male celebrity. Last year’s SMA was actor Michael B. Jordan.