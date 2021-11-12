The moment has arrived when fans of Taylor Swift can finally enjoy her highly anticipated “All Too Well: The Short Film”, which released on Friday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

In an interview with ET, Swift explained how the shifting ownership of her master recordings for her former label gave her the impetus to record new versions of her old songs, which led her to transform “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written” into her first short film.

“One of the things about the whole discussion over music ownership is that this was something that started out as a really hard thing I went through,” she said her headline-making feud with Big Machine Label Group’s Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her masters. “The fans are the people who turned it into something very empowering. They were just saying to me over and over again, ‘We wanna listen to your versions. If you redo it, that’s what we’ll listen to.'”

Added Swift: “If they hadn’t done that, I don’t think I’d be having this amazing exciting experience of being here.”

Swift is both director and star of “All Too Well: The Short Film”, which also features “Teen Wolf” star Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things”, and she credited the actors with bringing everything together.

“There are so many moving pieces, but honestly the actors, Sadie and Dylan, they just gave everything and I trusted them so much because I watched everything they’ve done. I’ve been a fan of theirs for ages, and so I knew — I had a feeling, if you put these two people in a room and you trust their instincts, magical things could happen,” she shared.

“They were electric in this. I really just am so proud of those performances and I’m proud of how it looks and I’m proud of how it feels to watch it,” Swift added. “I really hope the fans like it as much as I do.”