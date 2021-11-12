Prince Harry endured “constant berating” from members of the royal family due to Meghan Markle’s contentious relationship with her father, according to a series of the Duchess of Sussex’s texts and emails that were released by London’s Court of Appeal on Friday.

As People reports, the communications were released as part of her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday.

In one of the messages, she writes to Jason Knauf, her former communications chief, about planning to write a letter to her father, Thomas Markle, due to pressure that Prince Harry was feeling from the royals.

“The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H,” Meghan texted. “Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'”

She continued, writing, “They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.’ By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.'”

She also added some specifics about how “meticulous” she would need to be in her choice of words, “with the understanding that [the letter] could be leaked.”

In addition, she explains why she planned to address her father as “daddy” in the letter. “Given I’ve only ever called him daddy it makes sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings,” she wrote.