An upcoming Netflix comedy series from the creator of “Sex and the City”, with Neil Patrick Harris attached to star, is cutting a character after an actress who auditioned for it described the role as “hurtful and derogatory.”

As Variety reports, the upcoming series “Uncoupled”, created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, focuses on a gay man named Michael (Harris), who finds himself re-entering a strange and unfamiliar dating scene after his partner of 17 year dumps him.

One of the characters in the script is Carmen, Michael’s Latina housekeeper.

Actress Ada Maris, who has starred in such series as “Nurses” and “Mayans M.C.”, told Variety that she was initially excited about the prospect of appearing in a Netflix series — until she read her character’s dialogue.

“It wasn’t even funny — it was hurtful and derogatory,” she said. “I was shocked because I walked in expecting something very different given the way things are nowadays and the progress we’ve made.”

According to Variety, the Carmen character is featured in two scenes, one describing her as “nearly hysterical” when she sees Michael’s partner’s stuff is missing from their home, with the character speaking in broken English to deliver such lines as, “Mister, I just get here and they stole!” and “They stole! They rob you! I don’t know how they get in.”

According to Maris, she was shocked that a project featuring Harris and Star, two prominent gay figures in the entertainment industry, would embrace such outdated ethnic stereotypes (Harris, Variety points out, is not involved in writing the series).

“You are modern gay men,” she said. “How would you like to watch or play an outdated, offensively stereotypical gay part?”

Contacted by Entertainment Weekly, a Netflix spokesperson said, “We’re sorry that Ms. Maris had a negative experience, and this character will not appear in the series.”

Maris responded, telling EW, “While it is gratifying to learn that the original character has been cut from the show, wouldn’t it be even more so to see a wonderful new Latino character take its place?”