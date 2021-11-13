Chris Daughtry has postponed his upcoming tour dates following the death of daughter Hannah at age 25.

As People reports, the daughter of the former “American Idol” contestant was found dead by police in her Nashville home on Friday.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” the singer’s rep said in a statement.

“The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date,” the statement continued. “The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Hannah and brother Griffin, 23, are the children of his wife, Deanna, from a previous relationship. The couple are also parents to 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

The singer had been in the midst of a tour with his band, Daughtry; no announcement has yet been made as to when the tour will resume.