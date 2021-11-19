Chris Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, is clearing up rumours that the death of her daughter, Hannah, at age 25 was due to homicide.

On Friday, Nov. 19, she took to Instagram to share a post to shut down talk that Hannah died of foul play.

“We were not told that and never said that to anyone!” she said of reports that indicated homicide.

“The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation,” she added. “Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some[one] else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it.”

Meanwhile, Chris postponed upcoming tour dates following the tragedy.

As People reports, the daughter of the former “American Idol” contestant was found dead by police in her Nashville home on Friday.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” the singer’s rep said in a statement.

“The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date,” the statement continued. “The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Daughtry took to Instagram to address his loss, admitting he’s “absolutely devastated and heartbroken” adding, “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah…”

Hannah and brother Griffin, 23, are the children of his wife, Deanna, from a previous relationship. The couple are also parents to 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

The singer had been in the midst of a tour with his band, Daughtry; no announcement has yet been made as to when the tour will resume.