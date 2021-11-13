During their Remembrance Day visit to New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also spent time time visiting Task Force Liberty, home to over 10,000 Afghan refugees (known as guests).

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with women who had recently arrived, and spent some time with young children who were in daily schooling, stopping by a classroom full of children ranging in age who were learning conversational English.

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spend Remembrance Day Visiting Service Members At New Jersey Military Base

They engaged with children, many of whom were eager to practice their English by saying phrases like ”Nice to meet you,” while learning some common expressions in the children’s language, Dari, such as “Tashakur,” which means “Thank you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also led the class in singing the song “Head and Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” a favourite of the children, while sharing a favourite of their son, Archie.

Check out some photos from their visit below:

SSgt Jake Carter, Task Force Liberty public affairs — SSgt Jake Carter, Task Force Liberty public affairs

SSgt Jake Carter, Task Force Liberty public affairs