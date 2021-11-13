If The Muppets ever need to recast the voice of Kermit the Frog, Jamie Dornan is up for the task.

The “Fifty Shades of Gray” star proved that with a video he shared on Instagram to his 2.7 million followers, in which he accompanies himself on the guitar while singing “The Muppet Movie” classic “The Rainbow Connection” in a pitch-perfect imitation of Kermit’s unmistakable voice.

Dornan’s impression is so good he even cracks himself up at one point, giggling his way through a verse.

“Nothing will sell your new movie more than a guy approaching 40 trying to emulate the great @kermitthefrog . 🐸,” he wrote in the caption, referencing his new Kenneth Branagh-directed film “Belfast”.

Caitriona Balfe, Dornan’s “Belfast” co-star, offered a comment indicating she was impressed by his Muppet mastery.