Friday, Nov. 12 was Disney+ Day, with the streaming service unveiling clips and announcements about its upcoming slate of series, including several from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Among these was a brief teaser for one of Marvel’s most highly anticipated new series, “She-Hulk”, starring Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) as the cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, who receives a blood transfusion from her cousin and develops a similar ability to morph into a mean, green fighting machine when angered.
“I’m Jennifer Walters. I’m a normal lawyer,” Maslany declares in a voiceover, just as her She-Hulk incarnation is glimpsed momentarily. “Well, not that normal,” she concedes.
Ruffalo also appears in the teaser, seemingly teaching her how her Hulk-ish powers work. “These transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” a Hulked-out Ruffalo tells her, before cutting to a shot of their normal selves on a rooftop. “Don’t make me angry,” says Maslany, echoing the catchphrase used by “The Incredible Hulk” star Bill Bixby in the 1970s TV hit. “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”
In addition to Maslany and Ruffalo, “She-Hulk” will also star Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania, while Tim Roth will reprise his role from the big-screen “The Incredible Hulk” as the Hulk-like character known as the Abomination.
Look for the 10-episode “She-Hulk” to debut sometime in 2022.