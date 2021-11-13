Friday, Nov. 12 was Disney+ Day, with the streaming service unveiling clips and announcements about its upcoming slate of series, including several from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among these was a brief teaser for one of Marvel’s most highly anticipated new series, “She-Hulk”, starring Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) as the cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, who receives a blood transfusion from her cousin and develops a similar ability to morph into a mean, green fighting machine when angered.

“I’m Jennifer Walters. I’m a normal lawyer,” Maslany declares in a voiceover, just as her She-Hulk incarnation is glimpsed momentarily. “Well, not that normal,” she concedes.

Ruffalo also appears in the teaser, seemingly teaching her how her Hulk-ish powers work. “These transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” a Hulked-out Ruffalo tells her, before cutting to a shot of their normal selves on a rooftop. “Don’t make me angry,” says Maslany, echoing the catchphrase used by “The Incredible Hulk” star Bill Bixby in the 1970s TV hit. “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

Disney+

In addition to Maslany and Ruffalo, “She-Hulk” will also star Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania, while Tim Roth will reprise his role from the big-screen “The Incredible Hulk” as the Hulk-like character known as the Abomination.

Look for the 10-episode “She-Hulk” to debut sometime in 2022.