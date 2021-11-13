Taylor Lautner took to social media to announce some big news on Saturday, when he shared a pair of romantic photos with his 6.9 million followers.

In the first of the two pics, the “Twilight” star is down on one knee, holding a ring box as his longtime girlfriend, Tay Dome, holds her hand over her mouth in shock as he pops the question.

In the caption, Lautner indicates that the proposal took place on Nov. 11. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he wrote.

Dome shared a slightly different photo from the proposal, in which she’s kneeling beside Lautner while cradling her fiance’s head in her hands.

“I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” she wrote in her all-caps caption.