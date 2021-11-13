Tarek El Moussa is firing back at rude social media trolls for making fun of his knee-high compression socks, which he requires for a medical condition.

It all began with a photo that the “Flip or Flop” star posted on Instagram Friday, from his trip with wife Heather Rae Young to Dubai.

In the photo, El Moussa is wearing knee-high black socks and black sneakers.

This led to some nasty comments making fun of the socks, and her responded in a now-deleted post shared on Young’s Instagram Stories.

“The first comments on that post of mine are about my socks … not about how beautiful Dubai is or anything of substance,” he wrote, including screenshots of some of the remarks.

“Instead of immediately judging why don’t you consider the alternatives first. I wear these socks because I suffered from clasped veins and when I fly I have to wear them to prevent blood clots,” he explained.

“I have thick skin so go say whatever you want but in the future you might want to rethink judging someone for wearing something that physically helps them,” he concluded.