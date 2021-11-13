Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The celebrating just keeps on going for the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

During an August appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Hilton said that her wedding would be a three-day event, and she wasn’t kidding.

While the couple’s wedding ceremony took place on Thursday, Friday saw the celebrations continue at a carnival-themed afterparty at Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Pier amusement park, which was decorated as “Paris World.”

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Shares Stunning Photo After Tying The Knot With Carter Reum

The bride arrived in a whimsical neon-pink dress, accented by pink heart-shaped sunglasses, pink veil and matching boots.

As the Daily Mail reports, the star-studded event was attended by such celebs as Demi Lovato and rocker Billy Idol, along with Hilton’s sister, Nicky, and mom Kathy, where guests enjoyed carnival rides and games.

Check out some photos from the festivities below:

Paris Hilton seen arriving in neon pink bridal outfit at wedding after party at the Santa Monica Pier. APEX / MEGA

Demi Lovato arriving to Paris Hilton’s wedding afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier. APEX / MEGA

Nicky Hilton arriving to Paris Hilton’s wedding afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier. APEX / MEGA