Kim Kardashian may be in the midst of her third divorce, but at least she’s got a sense of humour about it.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star joked about her unluckiness in matrimony in a speech she gave at a pre-wedding dinner ahead of the nuptials of pal Simon Huck and fiancé Phil Riportella.

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

In video first shared in an Instagram Story post by party attendee Derek Blasberg, a smiling Kardashian is seen holding a microphone while wearing a purple dress.

“I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice… I’m gonna give to you guys tonight,” quipped Kardashian, who was married to Damon Thomas from 2000-2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 until 2013, and is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings from third husband Kanye West.

Kardashian clearly picked up some comedy tips from her recent hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live”, with a speech that felt more like a standup routine as she joked that she was so happy to be attending “a gay wedding,” because “I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.”

Check out Kardashian’s comedy stylings in video of her speech obtained by TMZ.