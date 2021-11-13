Marvel and DC superhero movies have millions of fans throughout the world, but Ridley Scott is not among them.

In a new interview with Deadline about his latest film, “House of Gucci”, the acclaimed director explained why he’s no fan of superhero flicks.

“They’re f**king boring as s**t,” Scott, 83, declared.

“Their scripts are not any f*cking good,” he continued. “I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be ‘Alien’ with Sigourney Weaver. One would be f**king ‘Gladiator’, and one would be [‘Blade Runner’ with] Harrison Ford. They’re superhero movies. So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories?”

Added Scott: “They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money.”

According to Scott, viewers may not have realized “Blade Runner” was a superhero movie, but he contends that it is.

“Harrison Ford was one superhero but everyone was confused because he got the s**t beaten out of him at the end by the other superhero, who they thought was the bad guy, but turned out to be a good guy,” Scott explained. “I think that’s pretty cool.”