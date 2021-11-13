Racism is a subject that’s sparked numerous conversations on “The View”, and co-host Sunny Hostin has even more views to share on the subject on social media.

Hostin took to Instagram to share a “Saturday lesson,” writing, “We all want racism to be a past atrocity that is abolished in institutions, policies, systems and is replaced with equity and equality. FYI – people in my TL – it won’t happen by pretending it doesn’t exist. Also won’t happen by not talking about it and not telling your kids about it and the history of this country, warts and all.”

She continued: “Also, won’t happen by questioning my experience as a person of color and by denying that you have privilege. Also, yes I’m successful and that doesn’t mean that racism doesn’t exist and that I still experience it. It just means that my success makes me the exception and not the rule.”

She concluded by writing, “Oh yeah, and my pointing out racism, doesn’t make me a racist, a race hustler or a race baiter.”