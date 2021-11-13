Lea Michele is looking forward to watching Beanie Feldstein make her Broadway debut in a role that the former “Glee” star has made no secret of saying she’d love to play.

Feldstein, recently seen as Monica Lewinsky in “American Crime Story: Impeachment”, has been cast as legendary comedienne Fanny Brice in an upcoming Broadway revival of “Funny Girl”, a role originated by Barbra Streisand, who then brought the performance to the screen in the film adaptation.

Speaking with the “Little Me: Growing Up Broadway” podcast, reports People, Michele — who got her start on Broadway’s “Spring Awakening” before joining the “Glee” cast, said she “can’t wait” to see what Feldstein will do with the role.

READ MORE: Beanie Feldstein Reacts To Lea Michele Trending After ‘Funny Girl’ Casting: ‘I Don’t Know The Woman Whatsoever’

“There’s been so much talk about me coming to Broadway — and not coming to Broadway!” Michele said.

“Listen, I am so unbelievably excited to see ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway. I cannot wait. I had drinks with [director] Michael [Mayer] the other day, and I just think that Beanie is an incredible choice for the production, and I think it’s going to be so wonderful. I can’t wait to see Jane [Lynch] in it as well,” she added.

“I think that a lot of people always put me in the lane with ‘Funny Girl’ because, of course, I love the show and the music. But I did get to do a lot of it on ‘Glee’,” referencing when she performed such “Funny Girl” numbers as “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on the show.