Leonardo DiCaprio is turning 47 in style.

As Just Jared reports, on Friday, Nov. 12, DiCaprio celebrated his big day with a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills,

Among the many celebs in attendance were the Oscar winner’s girlfriend, model and actress Camila Morrone, “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who reportedly hit the dance floor hard.

Also at the party was Snoop Dogg, who shared some photos of himself and the birthday boy with his Instagram followers.

Snoop was also doing some entertaining at the party, seen in a video he shared in which he dances with partygoers while rapping his hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot”.