Taylor Swift rocked the musical stage on “Saturday Night Live” with her extended 10-minute performance of “All Too Well”, and also joined cast member Pete Davidson in a hilarious sketch mocking three of the show’s writers.

In the sketch, John Higgins, Ben Marshall and Martin Herlihy — known collectively as Please Don’t Destroy, creators of short videos for the show — are approached by Davidson to do a parody rap video.

As Davidson raps, the three come to realize the rap is all about them, or as Davidson describes them, “three sad virgins.”

Toward the end of the song, Swift joins the fun to add a musical bridge featuring some extra insults, calling one of the comedians “sad Ron Weasley” who looks like a “Big Bird who lost all his feathers,” while another has “the sex appeal of a scarecrow.”

She concludes the song by singing, “Because they’re three sad virgins, what / Three sad virgins, whoa. And they’re going to die alone.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.