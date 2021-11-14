A new profile on Sam Asghari in the New York Times is gaining attention — not for what he says, but because of the outrageous behaviour exhibited by his “creative director.”

In her interview with the fiancé of Britney Spears, Times writer Caity Weaver describes some odd interactions with Asghari’s publicist, Brandon Cohen, and creative director Maxi (a title he admits is made up, describing himself as more of a “friend”).

As Weaver writes, Asghari was supposed to do some demonstrations of the stunt training he’s been doing, a plan that fell apart when his team balked upon learning there would not be a video component to the interview.

In addition, there was also confusion over the terms of the interview. “Mr. Cohen and Maxi also understood the interview to have different start times; according to one of the timelines, a photographer, who arrived for the shoot exactly on time, was either 45 or 90 minutes late. At one point, Maxi declared that the hourlong interview would take 15 minutes,” she writes.

According to Weaver, Maxi was a constant presence and source of continual interruptions.

“If Mr. Asghari is the heart of the Sam Asghari business, Maxi and Mr. Cohen are the palpitations,” she writes. “Maxi interrupted Mr. Asghari’s interview to compliment how it was going; to grab a bagel he had left behind; to suggest answers to various questions to Mr. Asghari, some of which Mr. Asghari disagreed with; to eat the bagel; to announce 15 minutes into the interview that there were 10 minutes left (there were 45 minutes left); to request that Mr. Asghari change back into a pair of jeans he had asked him to change out of; to express gratitude for all that the interview was revealing to him about Mr. Asghari; to declare, while painting gentle curves of green emollient onto Mr. Asghari’s face, ‘He doesn’t need makeup’; to advise that the article that would result from the interview be titled ‘Starring in the Mel Gibson Movie’ (Mr. Asghari is currently filming a movie with Mr. Gibson); to stand before Mr. Asghari and, while Mr. Asghari was in the middle of a sentence, dab at his lips with a Baby Phat Pink Rose Gold Glitter Hydrogel under-eye mask; to jump in with quick comments, and then say ‘delete delete delete.’”

While Asghari comes across as genial and good natured, he also has very little to say in the interview. “Asked what aspect of everyday life he initially found hardest to adjust to after leaving his mother and sisters in Tehran as an adolescent, to travel to a foreign country whose language he did not speak, to live with a father he had not seen since age 4, Mr. Asghari replied: ‘To be honest with you, it wasn’t hard for me at all. It was easy for me,'” Weaver writes. “Asked to identify the worst job he ever had, Mr. Asghari, who said his pre-acting work included a stint at Best Buy and rolling sushi for quinceañeras, said each job was as enjoyable as the last because, ‘I find happiness in every job.'”

Asghari also makes a point of insisting he watches “performances, not shows.” When Weaver asks him to identify a performance he’d watched recently, he replies, “Hugh Jackman. I watch clips of him acting. Jason Statham, I watch clips of him acting.”

The entire New York Times profile can be found right here.