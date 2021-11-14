Blake Lively is stepping behind the camera to make her directorial debut on Taylor Swift’s latest project.

On Sunday, Swift took to Instagram to share a brief snippet from the upcoming music video for her new single “I Bet You Think About Me”, an unreleased track from 2012 that’s included in her rerecorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), featuring Chris Stapleton joining her on vocals.

The video features a closeup of a wedding cake, with two slashes on the side revealing the bright red cake beneath the white icing. Then, a hand thrusts into the frame, scooping out a big hunk of the cake.

As the brief clip ends, credits reveal the video was written by Lively and Swift, with Lively credited as director.

The video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” premieres Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.