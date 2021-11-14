Click to share this via email

He faced off with Rocky Balboa onscreen and teamed up with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania, and now Mr. T is taking on the coronavirus.

In a pair of tweets issued on Saturday, the “A-Team” star declared that he’d just received his COVID-19 booster shot.

Admitting his “arm is a little sore,” he said he was feeling “no pain,” because “I Pity Pain!”

He concluded by writing, “Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you.”

Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you. #SaturdayThoughts — Mr. T (@MrT) November 13, 2021

Mr. T’s tweets saw him showered with love from the Twitterverse, including shoutouts from author Don Winslow and TV news icon Dan Rather.

I’d rather get my vaccine advice from Mr. T than Fox News. “I pity the fool” who thinks otherwise. https://t.co/gaFxwUIoAQ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 14, 2021

Mr. T being a gentle and thoughtful delight never fails to warm my heart. Sometimes your childhood heroes ARE heroes. https://t.co/7asmGiOPIP — 🦃John, thankful for all of you🍂 (@JuanchoS) November 14, 2021

In case you needed a reminder that Mr. T is a badass https://t.co/aEOmWqvfhR pic.twitter.com/Q0YKx8aE0V — ⛄️ Muppet History ❄️ (@HistoryMuppet) November 14, 2021

Mr. T is a national treasure. https://t.co/AhZOwvNi5z — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 14, 2021

Mr T for the win… https://t.co/qnbmMGDp83 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 14, 2021

Pretty cool that @MrT is still my hero pic.twitter.com/pCVrXkTbPD — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, some Twitter users brought up Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s recent attacks on Big Bird after “Sesame Street” explained the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations to children, suggesting Cruz pick a fight with Mr. T and see what happens.

Ted Cruz is a big tough guy when it comes to fighting with Muppets, but he’s awful quiet when it comes to Mr. T. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 14, 2021

I dare @tedcruz to try and take on Mr. T like he did Big Bird https://t.co/3ImG7HUjHp — Chris Shipley (@CyGradCyDad) November 14, 2021

Will Ted Cruz have the balls to attack Mr. T like he did Big Bird? pic.twitter.com/SIlcOZC7m9 — The Joy of Trolling (@Bobbyisthatyou) November 14, 2021

Me looking for Ted Cruz to say something smart to Mr. T like: https://t.co/vrYpxtpyqE pic.twitter.com/EraFpM7c7f — Tyrone Dudley, BCaBA (@TheOnlyTyronly) November 14, 2021

I pity Ted Cruz if he goes after

Mr.T https://t.co/MGfCVlozv1 — Politically Homeless (@KikiAndtheCity) November 14, 2021