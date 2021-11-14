He faced off with Rocky Balboa onscreen and teamed up with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania, and now Mr. T is taking on the coronavirus.

In a pair of tweets issued on Saturday, the “A-Team” star declared that he’d just received his COVID-19 booster shot.

Admitting his “arm is a little sore,” he said he was feeling “no pain,” because “I Pity Pain!”

He concluded by writing, “Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you.”

Mr. T’s tweets saw him showered with love from the Twitterverse, including shoutouts from author Don Winslow and TV news icon Dan Rather.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users brought up Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s recent attacks on Big Bird after “Sesame Street” explained the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations to children, suggesting Cruz pick a fight with Mr. T and see what happens.