A new trailer has been released for “Mothering Sunday”, an upcoming period drama starring Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Odessa Young (“The Stand”).

“On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day,” the film’s synopsis explains.

“Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover. Paul (O’Connor) is the boy from the manor house nearby, Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he’s engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents’ friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever,” the synopsis adds.

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Graham Swift, “Mothering Sunday” will debut in theatres in New York and Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2022 before expanding to other North American markets in the following weeks.