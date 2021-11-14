Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who

Sir Paul McCartney made headlines a few weeks back when he dismissed The Rolling Stones as “a blues cover band,” and now a fellow British rocker is offering a similar assessment of the legendary group.

In a new interview with the Coda Collection (via NME), The Who frontman Roger Daltrey was asked for his opinion on McCartney’s remarks.

“You cannot take away the fact that Mick Jagger is still the No. 1 rock ‘n’ roll showman up front,” Daltrey said of Sir Mick.

“But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band!’” he said, adding, “No disrespect.”

Daltrey did concede that the Stones wrote “some great songs, but they are in that blues format.”

Comparing The Beatles to the Stones, Daltrey said, was like comparing apples to cheese. “They’re both really tasty, but the cheese does one thing and the apple does another,” he explained.