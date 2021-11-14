Kirsten Dunst says she would be open to reprising her “Spider-Man” role of Mary Jane Watson.

In a new interview with Variety, Dunst is asked whether she’d be open to returning to the franchise after playing the character in 2002’s “Spider-Man”, 2004’s “Spider-Man 2” and again in 2007 for “Spider-Man 3”.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she said. “I would never say no to something like that.”

Joked Dunst, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

As for rumours that she actually does reprise MJ in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Dunst issued a denial in an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar).

“I’m not in that movie, no,” she said. “I know there’s rumours, right?”

Although Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus and, apparently, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Dunst insisted she isn’t joining them. “No, I’m the only one [not back]. ‘Can’t put an old girl in there!’” she said.