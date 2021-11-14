Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ben Higgins is a bachelor no more.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the star of the 20th season of “The Bachelor” married fiancée Jessica Clarke, with People reporting the couple wed “in a romantic ceremony on Saturday at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville.”

According to People, the guest list included such Bachelor Nation staples as Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconnetti, and Wells Adams, who was groomsman; all guests were either vaccinated or had received negative COVID-19 tests.

READ MORE: Former ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins Reveals ‘Breakdown,’ Admits He’s ‘At A Low Place’

“I am so excited,” Higgins told the magazine. “We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage.”

Following the “simple and beautiful” ceremony, guests attended a lakeside cocktail reception and enjoyed individually packed dinners featuring the couple’s favourite foods, including pizza and sliders.

Ahead of the ceremony, Clarke shared some photos from the couple’s wedding rehearsal.