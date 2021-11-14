SZA was among the performers who played the Astroworld Festival in Dallas, where nine people lost their lives when the crowd surged forward during headliner Travis Scott’s performance.

During a Saturday show in Salt Lake City, Utah, the “Good Days” singer proved she’s determined not to let something similar unfold at one of her concerts when she halted her performance in order to get help to a fan who had apparently passed out.

She continued by addressing the events at Astroworld while onstage.

“Yes, I have played concerts where people have passed out before,” she said in video obtained by TMZ.

After getting some water from onstage in the the crowd, she continued, “And it’s like, somebody said, ‘People pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah.’ But people don’t die at concerts all the time. None of us should ever, like don’t ever forget that… some things end up shifting and shaping the way you do s**t forever. And that’s a good thing.”

