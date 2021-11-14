Click to share this via email

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attending the 2021 MTV EMA

Taika Waititi made sure that girlfriend Rita Ora got the perfect red carpet shot at this year’s MTV EMA Awards.

The director used his phone as well as a DSLR camera to take photographs of the singer as she posed up a storm.

Waititi also helped Ora to manage her long train.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The starry ceremony, which was hosted by Saweetie, was held at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Ora presented the Best Latin award to Maluma.

Ora and Waititi previously stepped onto the red carpet together at this year’s Met Gala.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in April.